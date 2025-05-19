After New York Mets star Juan Soto made his return to face the New York Yankees this past Subway Series, it was a time for reflection, and the fans showed their emotions at his departure. As Soto spoke about leaving the Yankees in the offseason, star Aaron Judge would speak about the conversation he had with his former teammate.

Soto's first and only year with the Yankees was an impactful one as he had a .288 batting average to go along with a career-high 44 home runs, driving in 109 RBIs. Judge gave insight into his conversation with Soto before Sunday's 8-2 win, saying it was “good to see him,” according to SNY Yankees.

“Just said hello to him, I hadn't seen him all series,” Judge told reporters after the game. “Just kind of wishing him the best, kind of said, ‘Hey man, you're the best in the game. Things like this are gonna happen, just keep playing your game.' It was good to see him. But happy we were able to either walk him or not let him do any damage, especially in this series.”

Soto was showered with boos in the first game of his return to Yankee Stadium, but in his first at-bat would tip his helmet to the crowd. However, Soto would be prepared for that type of response, according to ESPN.

“I was ready for it,” Soto said. “They're really passionate fans and they're a little hurt, and they're going to do the best for their team, and they just feel that way.”

Juan Soto is happy to see the Yankees succeeding

While Soto could be seen as a villain to Yankees fans, there's no doubt that he still has an appreciation for the team, as he was a part of the group that went to the World Series. As Judge would say to Soto, the latter sends his regards to his former squad and expresses the respect he has for them.

“I’m just happy to see those guys and see them doing well,” Soto said. “They have a lot of respect for me, and I have a lot of respect for them.”

“It's just another game,” Soto continued. “It's real [unfortunate] that we couldn't get the win. I don't focus at all on fans, we got to focus on the game and be a professional, try to win a game. Yeah, it sucks that we lost the game, but we have two more to win the series.”

New York starts a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.