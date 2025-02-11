The New York Yankees are giving another chance to a struggling relief pitcher. New York is signing reliever Tyler Matzek to a minor-league deal, per ESPN. Matzek has struggled with injuries the last few years, after winning a World Series with Atlanta in 2021.

Matzek has an invite to Yankees spring training included as part of his contract. He will get a chance to show that he can still throw with the same velocity as he did a few years ago. The reliever had Tommy John surgery in 2022, and missed the 2023 season. He's had just 11 appearances the last two seasons.

Matzek is a left-hander, which would fill an area where the Yankees are thin if he makes the roster. The majority of arms in the team's bullpen at the moment are right-handed.

Matzek has a career ERA of 3.72. He's appeared in 168 total games.

The Yankees are looking to make another World Series run

New York put a lot of emphasis on pitching this offseason, when it came to their free agency signings. The Yankees brought in Max Fried, and also re-signed reliever Tim Hill in recent days.

The Yankees made the World Series in 2024, and hope to do the same in 2025. New York's offense may not be as strong this coming year, so excellent pitching will certainly help. The Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. Soto had more than 100 runs batted in during the 2024 season.

It's not certain if Matzek will be able to return to form. After missing the 2023 season, the reliever struggled this past season. He had a 9.90 ERA for Atlanta, in his 11 game appearances. He then went to the injured list, and never pitched again after May 4.

Matzek did well though before getting injured. In 2021, he posted a 2.57 ERA in 69 games. He pitched 63 innings and struck out 77 batters, while frequently reaching the upper 90s with his fastball. Matzek also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, earlier in his career.

The Yankees will see if Matzek can still get the job done. Spring training games start on February 21 for the team.