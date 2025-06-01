Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the MLB, and he's showing this season again why he is in those conversations. Judge can hit the ball at a high level, and it's helped him win two MVPs and make history by breaking records. With what Judge is able to do, Alex Rodriguez wanted to know, would he rather have the hits and the high average, or the home runs and the high slugging?

“People dig the long ball, but for me, all the players I've watched over the years that hit for a high average and they drive the ball gap-for-gap. You guys hit the ball over the field and drive it with authority. I always wanted to take more pride getting on base and driving the ball over the park this year,” Judge said.

Aaron Judge really had to think about this when @AROD asked him which one he rather have: the hits and the high average, or the home runs and the high slugging? 😆 pic.twitter.com/3sEicfv0CW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's no surprise why Judge picked the hits, but it wouldn't have been crazy if he chose the home runs. Judge near the top of the league in almost every relevant offensive stat this season, and he could be winning his third MVP if he keeps playing like this for the remainder of the year.

Aaron Judge having strong season for Yankees

Judge recently shared what has helped him become so successful this season, and he credited being healthy.

Article Continues Below

“I think that's the biggest thing, is getting a chance to just play every single day and I can make those adjustments… If I have a couple bad games, I can make an adjustment, figure it out and get to work,” Judge via Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“When you get hurt, your main focus is getting back on the field and when you get back on the field now it's, ‘My swing ain't right' because I've missed out on 120, 150 at-bats. So, I think that's been the biggest thing for me,” Judge said.

This season, Judge is first in batting average, third in home runs, third in RBIs, and first in OPS.

Not only is Judge playing at a high level, but it's helping the Yankees have a solid season, as they're currently 35-22 and in first place in the AL East. The team is looking to get back to the World Series, and if they keep playing like they are now, it could happen.