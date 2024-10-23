The last time the New York Yankees played in the World Series was 15 seasons ago in 2009, when the beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. While that may not be a long time for most franchises, it is for the Yankees.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the 15-year drought, and made sure to remind people exactly why the Yankees missed out on the World Series in an appearance on MLB Network's “High Heat” with Christopher Russo.

“I hate the 15-year thing because it completely forgets and discounts that some other organization cheated us when we were all the way in the end,” Cashman said. “If you knew what was going on, I don't think they would have been advancing during that time, I think we would have been advancing. I hate that 15-year thing because I don't think it accurately reflects history.”

Cashman is of course referring to the Houston Astros, who were found to have been cheating during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, using an advanced system that included cameras, video monitors and banging a trash can to steal opposing teams' signs. The Astros beat the Yankees in 2017 ALCS in seven games, where they then went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, also in seven games.

The 2017 ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros

The Astros beat the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS in seven games, winning by the slimmest of margins. They won both Games 1 and 2 by a score of just 2-1, and won all of the games played at home at Minute Maid Park. The Astros were only able to use their sign-stealing mechanism when they played at home, making it that much more frustrating for the Yankees, who lost every game they played at Minute Maid Park.

That 2017 Yankees team featured a rookie Aaron Judge, who hit 53 home runs and ran away with the AL Rookie of the Year and finished second in AL MVP, prime Gary Sanchez, who hit 33 home runs at the catcher position, and one of the best bullpens in baseball. If they were on a level playing field with the Astros, they absolutely could have won one of the four games at Minute Maid Park and challenged the Dodgers in the World Series.

Now, Cashman and the rest of the Yankees have a chance to put those worries to rest as they prepare to face the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.