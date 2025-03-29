Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees absolutely teed off on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Thanks in large part to their incredible offensive night, the Bronx Bombers scored their second win in a row to start the 2025 MLB campaign, as they crushed the Brewers in a 20-9 victory at Yankee Stadium.

Paul Goldschmidt started the home run party for New York with a 413-foot blast in the first inning followed by a Cody Bellinger homer. Judge and Austin Wells added a home run each in the same inning to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead entering the second frame.

New York didn't look back after that, as they hit five more home runs the rest of the way, including two home from Judge, whose grand slam in the third inning gave New York an eye-popping nine-run cushion.

Judge finished the contest 4-for-6 with three home runs and eight RBIs — a career high. The two-time American League Most Valuable Player also earned a flattering message from Bellinger, who wasn't too shabby either against the Brewers. Bellinger went 3-for-5, including a home run, and four RBIs.

“To see it with your own eyes, it’s special,” Bellinger said following the game (h/t Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News). He’s the best in the game.”

Judge even nearly became just the 19th player in the history of the big leagues to hit four home runs in a game, as the ball he hit in the sixth inning got caught near the warning tracks by Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers.

Reliever Yoendrys Gomez got the win for the Yankees, as he was among the biggest beneficiaries of his team's explosion at the plate. Max Fried started for New York but pitched for only 4.2 innings after giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, former Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes took the pitching loss for the Brewers, as he got clobbered by New York in his only two innings of duty on the mound.

Judge and the Yankees will look to complete a sweep of Brewers in this three-game series this Sunday.