Cody Bellinger made his stance clear this week as conversations around the 2026 World Baseball Classic begin to take shape. The New York Yankees slugger does not expect to suit up for Team USA, opting instead to prioritize his preparation for the upcoming season in the Bronx.

Bellinger said his focus is firmly on the Yankees and arriving at spring training fully prepared after recently finalizing a long-term commitment to the organization. Fresh off re-signing with New York on a five-year deal, the veteran emphasized that his goals center on winning a championship rather than participating in international competition.

The decision reflects both timing and intent. The World Baseball Classic takes place in March, overlapping with critical spring training work. For a player expected to be a key middle-of-the-order presence while splitting defensive duties between the outfield and first base, the added workload carries a risk that Bellinger is unwilling to take at this stage of his career.

SNYtv’s Yankees Videos shared a clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) in which the former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion explained his mindset after returning to New York, reinforcing that his focus is squarely on the upcoming MLB season.

“I owe it to the Steinbrenner family and the Yankee organization to go and give my best foot forward and try and win a championship.”

Bellinger’s approach aligns with the Yankees’ broader philosophy. The organization has historically emphasized controlled preparation for core contributors, particularly those expected to log significant innings or plate appearances over a long season. With championship expectations firmly in place, preserving health and routine remains a central focus.

Team USA will move forward without one of the league’s most versatile hitters, but the Yankees retain a cornerstone of their lineup. Bellinger is coming off a resurgent campaign in which he appeared in 152 games and ranked among the most productive offensive players in baseball.

The Yankees support the former NL MVP's decision as spring training approaches. For the veteran, the focus is unmistakable—everything is geared toward October baseball and helping bring championship No. 28 back to the Bronx.