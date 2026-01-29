The New York Yankees and outfielder Cody Bellinger recently agreed to a reunion, as Bellinger signed a five-year contract worth $162.5 million. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Bellinger was asked about the opportunity to play with Aaron Judge once again. It is safe to say that Bellinger is excited to team up with the superstar for years to come.

“Special, man. Special,” Bellinger told reporters when asked about Judge, via Yankees Videos. “I mean, there's not enough positive words to say. Obviously we all know, you know, what he does on the field. It's truly special. But just what he brings into the locker room, what he brings as a teammate, the confidence that he instills in everyone in that locker room.

“He's a huge part of the success of this organization… When you have an opportunity to play alongside a future Hall of Famer already, you want to go and you want to win that ring. You want a parade down in New York City. You want it for Judge of course, you want it for the fans. Ultimately that's the main goal here.”

Bellinger is a star and former MVP. Judge is arguably the best position player in baseball right now. Together, they should have an opportunity to bring the Yankees their first World Series championship since 2009.

Bellinger was also asked if he communicated with Judge during his free agency.

“Yeah, yeah, we were texting back and forth,” Bellinger said. “Just casual conversation. Nothing too serious. But yeah, we were talking throughout the process.”

Now, they are teammates once again.