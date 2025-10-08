To echo the Bee Gees, the New York Yankees are staying alive, staying alive. On Tuesday, they got back in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays, thanks to the heroics of Aaron Judge as well as the steady arm of Devin Williams.

With that, the Bronx Bombers are down 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is set for Wednesday evening at Yankee Stadium. But fans are confident they will tie the series and hoping to give the ball to Gerrit Cole for Game 5 on Friday, per SNY Yankees.

On Wednesday, a video showed Cole engaging in a throwing session.

Gerrit Cole does a throwing session today at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/8t5hvkQu7y — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Upon seeing that, fans took to social media to express excitement.

“I’ve seen enough – he’s ready for game 5.” @EricKatz94 posted on X. Another user expects to get a laugh out of seeing Cole come through mentioning manager Aaron Boone.

“Would be hilarious if Boone sent him in game 5 to ice the game Nestor WS style. I wouldn’t even be mad id just laugh” @steven_talking said on X.

For Game 4, Cam Schlitter will hit the mound to take on Blue Jays starter Louis Varland. Though, Varland is expected to pitch a limited time due to pitching in Game 3, therefore leaving the rest for the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Cole getting some pitches in is a good sign. That is because Cole is still recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent earlier this year. A procedure that officially ended his season.

Unfortunately, Cole will not pitch Game 5

Understandably, it is sad news for the fans. But it will be a while before Cole will be back in action. Most are expecting him to return in the middle of May 2026.

Currently, Cole is working out six days a week to get back in stride. Nevertheless, he still remains an active part of the clubhouse. Recently, Cole praised the performance of Schlitter in Game 3 of the Wild Card against the Red Sox.

It was also during that series that he took on the role as baserunner.