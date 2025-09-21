The New York Yankees grabbed another big win in the AL East race, beating the Orioles 6-1 behind Giancarlo Stanton’s power. Stanton launched a three-run homer in the first inning to give the Yankees early control and to secure his 450th career home run. The Yankees-Orioles matchup carried extra weight as New York pushed closer to the Blue Jays in the standings. With the series finale set for Sunday, the Yankees have already taken the first two games and have momentum on their side.

Giancarlo Stanton reflected on the achievement after the game and admitted it carried meaning. “It’s a good one to get to,” he said. He noted how milestones show the grind of a long career. “You don’t really think about them as you’re going. But once you stop and reflect, it’s cool to be a part of that group.” For Stanton, the 450 mark was special. His focus, though, stayed on the Yankees and their push in the AL East.

Right after Saturday's win, @M_Marakovits talked with Giancarlo Stanton about the victory, his 450th career homer, & more. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/cmfl2bUvzd — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 21, 2025

The slugger explained how much it meant to deliver early in a critical game. “It set the tone for us right away,” Stanton said. “When you get runs on the board in the first, especially in a big series like this, it helps everyone settle in.” His home run did more than pad his career totals. It shaped the momentum of the night and gave his teammates confidence.

The Yankees kept the pressure on throughout. The pitching staff limited the Orioles to one run. The offense added insurance late, but it was Stanton’s swing that defined the victory. He became just the 58th player in MLB history to reach the 450 mark. That milestone further cemented his reputation as one of the premier power hitters of his era.

With the Blue Jays at 89-66 and the Yankees at 87-68, every victory matters. The Yankees-Orioles finale offers New York a chance to win the series and close the gap in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton’s 450th homer will be remembered as more than a number. It arrived at a moment when the Yankees needed it most.

