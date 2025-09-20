The New York Yankees won their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles 7-0. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to lead his team through a rough travel schedule, but he got them off to a good start. Early in Friday night's game, though, Baltimore jumped out to an early lead. However, New York outfielder Aaron Judge made a highlight reel play to rob Jordan Westburg of a hit.

Judge is not known for his defensive talent, but the superstar has had some nice catches this season. The American League MVP candidate is leading the charge for a Yankees team trying to steal the AL East from the Toronto Blue Jays. When Westburg dug in against Will Warren in the third inning, Judge was ready. He charged in from right field and made a diving grab to get an out.

Aaron Judge. WHAT A CATCH 🔥🤯pic.twitter.com/pHpQFkkVFB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

As was the case the majority of last season, New York goes as Judge goes. The Yankees captain just capped off a historic week with the AL Player of the Week award. He has his team playing well around him as they face another divisional foe in the Orioles. He and Boone are the leaders who have inspired their team to put together three straight wins heading into Friday's game.

Some stars in New York think that their team is the top dog in the AL. If they finish the season playing as well as they have, the Yankees have a chance to secure the top seed in the league. Boone's team has the talent to make that happen. However, highlight plays from Judge need to keep on coming down the stretch. If they do, things look good for New York heading into the playoffs.

Judge is trying to complete his case to win another AL MVP award. Friday night's catch adds yet another moment to one of his most dominant seasons ever.