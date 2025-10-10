The New York Yankees will have to wait next season to try and capture their championship dreams as they were eliminated in the ALDS by the Toronto Blue Jays. After making it to the World Series last year, Yankees fans had expectations of getting back this time around and actually winning. Unfortunately, they fell short, and now the fanbase is most likely in an uproar.

Former manager Joe Torre knows how that goes, and he recently spoke about the expectations of being a part of the Yankees club.

“When you sign up for it, you know the expectations,” Torre said via Ian O'Connor of The Athletic. “Working for George Steinbrenner, it was either a World Series win or you’re a loser.

“And when you say the fans were spoiled, I had some relatives who were the same way. We were getting to all those World Series early on, and it got to the point where my wife was in charge of the tickets. I had family members say, ‘I don’t want to go to the Division Series. Let’s wait until the World Series.’

“Like it was this automatic that it was going to happen. It’s just not that easy to do.”

You can definitely say that Yankees fans are spoiled due to the success that they've had in the league, but that's like any other sports team that is always winning. When they fall short of those expectations, the fans start bringing out hot takes, and they may even turn on their own team.

Anything can happen in sports, and even though the Yankees had everything they needed this season to make a championship run, it didn't happen. The only thing they can do at this point is get better and try again next season as they know it's not an easy journey.