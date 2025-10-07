The New York Yankees enter Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series needing a win. New York is down 2-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays after getting blown out twice on the road. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about potentially making some lineup adjustments before the pivotal game. However, the veteran skipper is not changing anything before Game 3.

The Yankees and Blue Jays have taken shots at one another throughout the series. However, the Blue Jays sent a message during their home games, putting a beatdown on Boone and New York. Now, the Yankees rely on Carlos Rodon to out-duel Shane Bieber at home. He will be complemented by the same offensive lineup, according to the team's social media page.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the rest of the Blue Jays' offense has left their mark on the series so far. However, Aaron Judge and Co. have a chance to respond. Despite their backs being against the wall, New York has shown that it is capable of fighting its way back into a series. The Yankees faced elimination at home in the ALWCS, and will do so again in their next two games.

Article Continues Below

Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe are the two players that Boone has taken out of his lineup at certain points throughout the season. However, the young sluggers will start and bat fourth and eighth in the batting order, respectively. Yankees fans hope that they can help spur an offensive effort that gives the team momentum moving forward.

Volpe has been dealing with a shoulder injury down the stretch of the season. Rice, on the other hand, has struggled to secure consistent playing time at first base. Despite its issues, Boone believes in his lineup, according to Major League Baseball reporter Bryan Hoch.

“I just believe in this group a lot,” Boone said. “This is our lineup that had a chance to do the most damage, while also having my right-handed guys (on the bench) that are real threats for their lefty specialists too.”