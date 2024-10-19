New York Yankees’ starting pitcher Nestor Cortes hinted at making a potential World Series appearance if his team breaks through against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. However, with a 3-1 lead, the Yankees will have to finish the job in Game 5 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, where New York won 8-6 on Friday after a thrilling 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians in Game 3. Still, with a favorable lead heading into Saturday with a chance to clinch the World Series, relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle is anticipating a nail-biting finish, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“The emotions are a true rollercoaster. We’ve had plenty of crazy games with Cleveland in the postseason,” Kahnle said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s another one (tonight).”

No lead is safe in this year’s ALCS. After the Yankees held a two-run advantage in the eighth inning of Game 3, the Guardians rallied back in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings and pulled ahead in walk-off fashion. However, crawling back from a 3-1 hole is no easy feat following New York holding onto Friday’s win after giving up a four-run lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Fortunately for the Yankees, their offensive bats came in the clutch as Guardians’ All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gave up two runs in the ninth inning that sealed Cleveland’s fate. Shortstop Brayan Rocchio kicked Alex Verdugo’s RBI grounder for an error before Gleyber Torres followed up with a run-scoring single.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the clutch hitting after Friday’s win, per ESPN/the Associated Press.

“Not surprised with these guys,” Boone said. “Obviously, last night was a really tough loss. And whatever happened today, win, lose, or draw, there’s no doubt in my mind we’d come out ready to roll, ready to turn the page.

“Not a perfect game, but a gritty, tough, winning game.”

ALCS stat highlights Yankees’ stars dominance over Guardians

Tommy Kahnle watched his teammates, outfielders Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton. The New York Yankees’ star-hitting trio is putting up absurd numbers against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. The three hitters have combined for a whopping seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.097 BPS throughout the first four games of the best-of-7 series.

Then, in Game 4, Stanton hit a three-run home run after Soto slammed a two-run homer in the first inning on Friday before the Guardians eventually rallied back. The Yankees can clinch their first World Series appearance in 16 years in Game 5 on Saturday.