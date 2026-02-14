The New York Yankees enter Spring Training with a crowded outfield and mounting questions surrounding Jasson Dominguez’s role. General manager Brian Cashman addressed the situation Friday, and his comments quickly gained traction among the fan base.

Cashman spoke at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa as the club prepares for its first exhibition game in less than a week. He indicated that Dominguez’s long-term development could take precedence over an immediate Opening Day roster spot.

Dominguez, 23, hit .257 with a .719 OPS, 29 extra-base hits, and 23 stolen bases in 2025. He finished 13th in American League Rookie of the Year voting. While the production was solid, competition for at-bats escalated after the Yankees re-signed Cody Bellinger and retained Trent Grisham on a qualifying offer. The moves further crowded the outfield.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner shared Cashman’s remarks Friday afternoon on X (formerly known as Twitter), spotlighting the organization’s emphasis on everyday playing time.

“I would concede it's in his best interest to be getting everyday reps. We'll just have to wait and see how the spring shakes out, who's standing and then we'll make the appropriate decisions when we have our meetings close to the end of camp.”

Kirschner’s post underscored the internal debate within the organization. New York needs to decide if Dominguez would benefit more from daily at-bats in Triple-A Scranton or a restricted role in the Bronx. Cashman stressed that evaluations will continue through the end of camp before any final decisions are made.

New York’s outfield depth chart currently features established veterans ahead of Dominguez, complicating his path to consistent Major League reps.

For the club, the issue extends beyond talent. It centers on timing, opportunity, and long-term roster management. Assigning Dominguez to Triple-A would guarantee consistent development but could frustrate fans eager to see him open the 2026 season in pinstripes.

As Spring Training progresses, the Yankees must decide whether performance accelerates the timeline or patience ultimately prevails. Dominguez's performance in the upcoming weeks could significantly influence the organization, particularly if his production complicates the roster decision more than expected.