The New York Yankees owe ace pitcher Gerrit Cole $36 million in 2025 and there's a good chance the former Cy Young winner won't even pitch an inning.

Cole woke up with pain in his elbow after his most recent start, and a doctor has recommended Tommy John surgery that would, at minimum, wipe out his 2025 season. He and the Yankees are seeking a second opinion before moving forward.

Though it will be of no consolation for Yankees fans, the club does have insurance on Cole, but they don't want to talk more about it before knowing whether it will be necessary, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Insurance will help ease the Yankees' financial loss on a year (or more) of Coles' services, but the full $36 million will still count against the luxury tax.

The Yankees are already looking for a right-handed bat, according to SNY's Andy Martino, to help cover for Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton's season is also in jeopardy as the aging slugger deals with what he called “severe” elbow injuries (yes, plural). Now, it seems reasonable to expect New York to pursue another starting pitcher as well. Kyle Gibson and Patrick Corbin remain on the market, but both are coming off of uninspiring seasons.

It'd be ridiculous to think the Yankees could just turn around and find someone to match Cole's production, but it would make sense for them to make a move and at least add some depth.

The Yankees' Max Fried signing is suddenly incredibly important

When the Yankees failed to re-sign Juan Soto, the organization pivoted by trying to upgrade every other aspect of the team. One of its moves was to give Max Fried an eight-year, $218 million contract.

An overpay? Maybe. But the plan was for him and Cole to form the kind of one-two punch that could put the defending American League champions over the top. Now, the Yankees need Fried to be the ace that Cole was — and more.

In addition to probably losing Cole for the season, the Yankees will be without reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for at least the first couple monthswith a right lat strain. Marcus Stroman, who was just weeks ago the odd man out in the rotation, will now have to join Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt in backing up Fried. And they'll need to find another starter somewhere.

Fried, for his part, seems up to the challenge. The 30-year-old is coming off his second All-Star nod and has posted a 3.25 ERA or better each of the past five seasons.