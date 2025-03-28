With sky-high expectations, Paul Skenes entered his first Opening Day start with a skull-and-crossbones tie, a nod to his Pirates pride and the swagger he's brought to the mound since being drafted first overall in 2023. And despite the Pirates' eventual 5-4 walk-off loss to the Marlins, Skenes gave Pittsburgh exactly what they hoped for from their rising ace.

At just 22 years and 302 days old, Skenes became the youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history since 1893 and the youngest in MLB since José Fernández in 2014. He lived up to the billing with a performance that, by most measures, was dominant: 5.1 innings, two runs, three hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts on 94 pitches.

“Pretty damn good start,” Skenes said afterward. “I got a little sloppy there at the end. Just gotta execute a little quicker in that sixth inning. Other than that, I was pretty happy with it.”

Skenes wasted no time establishing control, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. He finished with 16 swings and misses, including seven on his signature “splinker,” six on fastballs, and three on changeups. His four-seam fastball touched 99.9 mph and accounted for four of his seven strikeouts.

“I think when you’re facing a guy like that, you kind of are in for a tough assignment,” Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers said.

Skenes went toe-to-toe with 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara in one of the most anticipated pitching matchups of Opening Day. Alcantara, returning from Tommy John surgery, struck out seven in 4.2 innings but labored more than Skenes, needing 28 pitches in the fifth inning alone. The Pirates capitalized when Bryan Reynolds drove in two runs with a single to center, giving Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

The Pirates extended that lead to 4-1 on a two-run homer by Nick Gonzales in the sixth, but that cushion disappeared late. Defensive miscues proved costly. Oneil Cruz misplayed a fly ball in the ninth, turning it into a triple, and later threw to home plate in the eighth rather than holding the tying run at first. Pittsburgh’s bullpen faltered, and the Marlins walked it off in the ninth.

“We didn’t play good enough defense,” manager Derek Shelton said. “We had opportunities. We didn’t close it down.”

While the loss was frustrating, Skenes' outing was a bright spot. His pitch mix was electric, and his demeanor — calm, focused, and unflinching — set the tone for what the Pirates hope will be a breakout season. He now holds the record for fastest No. 1 overall pick to start on Opening Day, passing names like Mike Moore and Stephen Strasburg.

“It was a cool environment,” Skenes said. “A lot of energy in the building. Looking forward to next year.” If Thursday was any indication, Skenes will have plenty more Opening Day starts in his future — and perhaps, soon, wins to match.