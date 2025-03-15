Paul Skenes enjoyed a memorable first season in the big leagues. Skenes was ultimately selected as the National League Rookie of the Year after pitching to a stellar 1.96 ERA across 23 starts. On Saturday, Pirates manager Derek Shelton informed Skenes that he was selected as the team's 2025 Opening Day starter. The Pirates shared a video of the heartwarming moment on X, formerly Twitter.

The moment Paul Skenes found out he was starting on Opening Day.

Shelton, sitting in his office with Skenes, began the conversation by asking the right-handed hurler about his bullpen. The Pirates manager then asked Skenes how he is feeling overall, with Skenes saying he feels “good” as spring training continues. The two went on to discuss some more baseball before Shelton surprised Skenes with the Opening Day news.

“Well you get your first Opening Day start,” Shelton said before shaking Skenes' hand.

“Congrats brother,” the manager told a smiling Skenes.

Skenes earned an All-Star selection and even finished third in NL Cy Young voting in 2023. It was a spectacular campaign for the former No. 1 overall pick. In addition to his aforementioned 1.96 ERA, Skenes recorded 170 strikeouts in only 133 innings pitched. He made just 23 starts, so one can only imagine what kind of numbers the Pirates star pitcher will record after making 30-plus appearances.

At only 22 years old, Paul Skenes is clearly one of the best pitchers in the sport. Skenes is continuing to improve as well, which is surely a frightening thought for opposing hitters.

The Pirates have struggled in recent seasons amid their rebuild. Pittsburgh is hoping to develop a competitive ball club sooner rather than later. In all reality, the team could make things interesting in 2025. If not this season, the Pirates should be able to compete within the next couple of years.

There is still room to improve, but the Pirates' future appears to be bright with Skenes leading the way.