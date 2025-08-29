2025 has been another lost year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. At 59-76, they are in the basement of the NL Central, 24 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. However, the Pirates have been on one of their best stretches of the season lately, winning six of their past eight games. With a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox looming, the Pirates decided to make a roster move, according to Pirates beat writer Noah Hiles on X, formerly Twitter. As the team fades from contention, they've placed veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers.

“Sources: The Pirates have placed Isiah Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers,” reported Hiles on Friday.

The 30-year-old is playing on his fourth major league team in Pittsburgh. While the team looked for potential deals involving Kiner-Falefa at the trade deadline, nothing came to pass. Now, as he's approaching a bonus for plate appearances, it appears that the Pirates are looking to cut some costs moving forward. If Kiner-Falefa is claimed by another team, where could he end up?

Will Pirates deal Isiah Kiner-Falefa soon?

There's a solid chance that the man also known as “IKF” remains with the Pirates until the end of the season. However, don't be surprised to see a contender try and bring him aboard. Teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays (both former employers of Kiner-Falefa) could use him to bolster their bench. Luckily, according to Hiles, if a contender does claim him before the end of this weekend, he'll be postseason eligible.

“To be clear: Kiner-Falefa can continue playing for the Pirates throughout this process,” elaborated Hiles. “Playoff teams have until the rest of the weekend to claim IKF, if they want him for the postseason.”

There's a number of things that the versatile infielder can bring to a contender, just like he brings to the Pirates. He can play all over the diamond, even at catcher if needed. He's a strong baserunner, notching double digit steals in five of his eight major league seasons. Also, he's a solid contact hitter. All of these things could lead to a new home for Kiner-Falefa within the next few days. Will it be with a contender? Or will he remain with Pittsburgh?