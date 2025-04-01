The Pittsburgh Pirates made some roster moves on Tuesday, and they are surprisingly sending relief pitcher David Bednar down to Triple-A. Bednar is a two-time All-Star and he has spent seven seasons in MLB. Bednar has been with the Pirates since 2021, and he has been a good option out of the bullpen. He has a 3.45 career ERA, but he is off to a rough start this season as he has given up three runs in three appearances.

“Sources: The Pirates are optioning closer David Bednar to Triple-A,” Robert Murray said in a post. “Bednar, who made the All-Star team in 2022 and 2023, struggled in 2024 and has allowed three earned runs in three appearances this season.”

The Pirates are adding pitcher Thomas Harrington to the roster, and catcher Jason Delay has been designated for assignment to help make room.

“We have selected the contract of RHP Thomas Harrington to the 26-man Major League roster,” the Pirates said in a post. “C Jason Delay has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, and RHP David Bednar has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room on the 26-man active roster.”

David Bednar has been with the Pirates for almost his entire career, but he did spend his first two MLB seasons with the San Diego Padres. Bednar had an ERA below 2.65 in each of his first three seasons with the Pirates, but he finished last season at 5.77 after giving up 37 earned runs in 62 games.

After the rough start to the season, the Pirates have decided to send Bednar down. It is a bit of a surprising move, but a stint in Triple-A could be exactly what Bednar needs to get his groove back. It will be interesting to see how he does in Indianapolis and if he can quickly work his way back to Pittsburgh.