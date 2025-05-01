The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Wednesday night at PNC Park. But the attention was on a fan who tumbled over the right-field wall during the seventh inning. Video shows a fan fall over the 21-foot wall and onto the warning track as Pirates players rounded the bases on an Andrew McCutchen double. The Pirates released a statement on the incident.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams, and other PNC Park personnel, reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the statement read.

Once the medical teams started attending to the fan, it took about five minutes to clear the field. The game did continue, but the incident hung over the final two innings despite the win by the home team.

There is a video of the fan tumbling over the guardrail above the Clemente Wall. You can find it here on X, formerly Twitter. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Pirates were able to help the fan and get him to the hospital quickly. In the video, the fan appears to jump up to celebrate McCutchen's double and fall forward when he lands. Some photos show a bloody nose and the man shirtless upon leaving the stadium.

The wall that the fan fell over is 21 feet tall, in honor of Pirates legend Roberto Clemente. It was the point of controversy earlier this year when a Clemente memorial was removed from the wall. Now, fans hold their breath hoping for good news from this incident.