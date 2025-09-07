Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres entered Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies on a slump. They have lost all of their previous five outings, including the Rockies series opener at Coors Field in Denver on Friday. However, it is looking as though the Friars are about to end their losing skid, with a strong start to the second game of this series.

The Padres scored the first six runs of the game, and that includes the monster home run that Tatis sent to the moon and drove three runs to the plate in the top of the second inning. With the Padres ahead, 3-0, Tatis stepped on the plate against Rockies pitcher McCade Brown. Tatis did not waste time swinging his bat in the matchup, as he jumped on the first pitch he saw — an 84 mph slider — for a 441-foot home run.

Fernando Tatis Jr. unleashes an EPIC bat drop on this 441-foot 3-run homer 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JX5xPaI2Vo — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans are abuzz with reactions as well to his big blast.

“That was an incredible moment, Fernando Tatis Jr. is on fire with that bat drop and homer!” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“Gravity called, Tatis told it to wait until the bat lands 😤💥,” commented another fan.

Fernando Tatis Jr. three-run shot to put the Padres up 6-0 as they look to snap a five-game losing streak! pic.twitter.com/HXfr9zotoN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 7, 2025

“Love the “Yeah, that's gone” energy before the ball leaves the park,” wrote a different commenter.

That was Tatis' second home run in September and 20th thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season. With several games left for the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. should be able to at least tie his dinger total in 2024, when he recorded 21 homers through 102 games.

Tatis' offense has taken a step back in the 2025 campaign, but he remains an important player for San Diego's run production. In 2024, Tatis batted .276/.340/.492 with a 129 OPS+. Entering Saturday, he was hitting .261/.367/.429 with a 119 OPS+ in 2025.

The Padres are trying to chase the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West standings, but they have not been fully capitalizing on the reigning World Series champions' skid. That being said, a win against the Rockies will serve as a boost for Tatis and San Diego amid the intriguing division race and the looming MLB postseason.