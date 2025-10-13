The Seattle Mariners added pitcher Bryan Woo to their American League Championship Series roster, despite him not appearing in a game since September 19. He did throw a simulated game on Monday, however, which MLB Network's Jon Morosi says “went well.”

“Bryan Woo’s simulated game went well, based on (a) my amateur scouting eye and (b) his upbeat body language at the conclusion,” Morosi wrote via X.

Woo made 30 starts in the regular season, going 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA and earning his first All-Star nod of his career. Pectoral inflammation, however, kept him out during the back half of September and the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.

Now on the roster, he could be an option later in the ALCS.

“He's at a point where he's feeling a lot better,” manager Dan Wilson said, per MLB.com, “and we’re hoping that as we get into this series, we'll get a chance to see him later.”

The Mariners have already announced their next three starters after taking a 1-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Logan Gilbert will get the ball in Game 2 on Monday, with George Kirby and Luis Castillo following him.

Mariners also added Miles Mastrobuoni to ALCS roster

Woo wasn't the only addition to Mariners' roster who didn't see time in the Division Series. Seattle also added Miles Mastrobuoni, a utility man who can give Seattle some defensive versatility over a seven-game series.

A left-handed hitter, Mastrobuoni can play either corner outfield position and all over the infield. He also provides some speed to go with a good-enough bat. He slashed .250/.324/.296 in 76 games for Seattle this year but has appeared in just one MLB game in the last two months.

Though he did not appear in Game 1, Mastrobuoni could be an ideal player to bring off the bench if needed, given he could bat for just about anyone in the order and has actually hit lefties better than righties in his career.

Mastrobuoni replaced Luke Raley on the roster. Raley didn't start a game in the Division Series, but finished four of the five games, going 0-5 at the plate with a run scored.

The Mariners will look to go up 2-0 on the Blue Jays when the two teams get going on Monday just after 5 p.m. ET.