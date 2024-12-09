The Seattle Mariners have amassed the ninth-most regular season wins in MLB over the last five years, via StatMuse, falling right behind the 2022 National League pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies and well ahead of the 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers. Few people care about consistency if it does not equate with frequent playoff trips, however.

The last two years of Mariners baseball has been characterized by missed opportunities and insufficient offense. What briefly looked to be a changing of the guard in the American League West in 2024, turned into the most disappointing campaign Seattle has witnessed in a while. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is faced with a continuous quandary, but if he can solve it, the M's might finally fulfill their potential.

Can the franchise retain its phenomenal pitching rotation and still assemble a respectable lineup? The answer to that question has been a resounding “no” up to now. Many fans believe the only reasonable way to add offensive star power is to deal away one of the homegrown starters— Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. The organization is maintaining its stance, though.

Dipoto told MLB Network Radio that the Mariners have “been resistant to even engaging in discussion” on potential trade negotiations for the aforementioned hurlers, per Shannon Drayer. Seattle recorded a 3.49 ERA last season, which was a shade below the Atlanta Braves for the best mark in the big leagues. The team clearly prides itself on arguably having the deepest starting staff in the AL, and understandably so.

Something has to give this offseason for Mariners

Pitching is king in October, but the M's have been unable to get there in 22 of the last 23 years. They will likely not return to the playoffs until more ammunition is acquired. Dipoto appears to be focused on securing it via another route. Free agent first baseman Pete Alonso could be the big bat Seattle needs to back up franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez, but a couple of dependable contact hitters might be more valuable since the club ranked 29th in batting average last season.

There are impactful hitters available. The Mariners just have to identify the right ones. If their plan fails once again, Jerry Dipoto might have no choice but to compromise. Trading veteran right-hander and three-time All-Star Luis Castillo will warrant serious consideration, at the very least.

For now, the Mariners are still trying to see if they can have it all. There is some time left for them to make a decision, but fans demand a franchise-altering offseason.