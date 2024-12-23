The Texas Rangers had an incredibly disappointing 2024 season. They missed the playoffs after winning their first World Series due to a litany of injuries. After trading Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals, they had a massive hole in the lineup. The Rangers signed Joc Pederson to a two-year free-agency contract after a stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the news early Monday morning.

“Free agent designated hitter Joc Pederson in agreement with Rangers, sources tell The Athletic,” Rosenthal reported.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Pederson's contract at two years, $37 million.

Pederson had one of the best years of his career in his one season with the Diamondbacks. His .908 OPS was the highest of his career as was his .275 batting average. The issue for the Rangers is that he did not play the field at all last year. He was an outfielder in the first decade of his career.

The Rangers do not need a first baseman, as Jake Burger was brought in and can play the position. Pederson can slot in as the designated hitter and Burger as the first baseman to fill out the lineup. But Pederson can play the outfield which may signal another trade coming.

Rangers must continue to move after adding Joc Pederson

The Rangers won only 78 games last year but the American League West has gotten worse this offseason. The Astros lost Kyle Tucker and will likely lose Alex Bregman in free agency. While the Mariners had a strong start to last season, they still have massive questions. And the Angels and Athletics were not competitive last season. The Rangers can make a move back into the playoffs with an active offseason.

There are some things that they don't even need to spend on to improve from last year. Their rotation should be healthier with Jacob deGrom coming back. Kumar Rocker should be a permanent member of the group and Nathan Eovaldi is back. But they can trade a franchise legend to bring in more offense.

Adolis Garcia won the ALCS MVP and will never have to buy a drink in the greater Dallas area. But he is an unrestricted free agency after 2026 and would have value in a trade. The Mariners could use a hitter like Garcia, as could the Reds and Pirates. The Rangers should target young hitters who can make an impact soon if they deal Garcia.

After a brutal 2024 season, the Rangers are moving toward a competitive 2025 season.