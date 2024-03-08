The Texas Rangers have high expectations after winning the 2023 World Series, but injuries have already significantly impacted the ball club and the 2024 season has not even started. Starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle will all miss the first portion of the year, while Corey Seager's Opening Day status is in question at the moment. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is the latest Rangers player to suffer an injury, as he is reportedly dealing with an oblique strain and may not be ready for Opening Day, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Landry also reports that manager Bruce Bochy said Lowe will be out for a “little bit.” Those comments obviously don't provide a strict timeline, so Rangers fans will want to closely monitor Lowe's status ahead of Opening Day.

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe could miss Opening Day

Lowe, 28, is a productive all-around player who won a Silver Slugger in 2022 and Gold Glove in 2023. He offers power from the left-side of the plate and is certainly a reliable first baseman.

Lowe has spent three seasons in Texas, and he's been one of the most durable players in the sport during that span. In fact, Lowe has appeared in at least 157 regular season games in each of the past three years.

If Lowe is forced to open the season on the injured list, it could open a roster spot for highly-regarded prospect Wyatt Langford. Langford entered spring training with uncertain odds to make the Opening Day roster but he's performed well this spring and has given the Rangers something to think about.

In the end, Texas would obviously prefer for Lowe to avoid an IL stint. He's a key player for this Rangers ball club and perhaps he can bounce back in time for the start of the new campaign.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Lowe and the Rangers as they are made available.