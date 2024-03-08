Wyatt Langford has stolen headlines in Texas Rangers 2024 spring training. According to MLB.com, Langford is Texas' No. 2 overall prospect and only trails another outfielder in Evan Carter. The odds of Langford making the big league club out of spring training initially appeared to be slim, but he's making a case without question. MLB insider Jon Morosi is sold on Langford's chances, via MLB Network.

“I believe the answer there is yes,” Morosi responded when asked if Langford's spring training has been good enough to make the Rangers Opening Day roster in 2024. “He has gone out and in my view won a job.”

Morosi later added that he would be “surprised” if Langford was not on the Opening Day roster.

Rangers: Wyatt Langford's incredible spring training

Langford is currently slashing .300/.423/.750/.1.173 across 20 at-bats. He has also crushed three home runs. Langford's power potential already made him an exciting prospect, but he's displayed offensive versatility this spring.

Many young hitters struggle to get on base early in their careers. They are looking to do damage and the idea of drawing a walk isn't enticing. Langford, though, has drawn four walks in spring training. His .423 OBP displays his willingness to do whatever it takes to reach base.

Developing plate discipline is also a sign that a hitter is maturing. Keeping Langford in the minor leagues to begin the year would not be the end of the world. It would give him more time to work on areas of his game.

But if Langford is ready, which his performance this spring suggests he is, then giving him an opportunity makes sense. The Rangers have lofty expectations in 2024 after winning the World Series in 2023. Texas will need all the help they can get to open the season since injuries will impact the ball club early during the '24 campaign.

Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle are all expected to return later in the season. Meanwhile, Corey Seager's Opening Day status is currently in question.

So adding Wyatt Langford to the Opening Day roster would give the Rangers a potential star on the roster amid their injury concerns.