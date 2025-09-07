Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers has not yet announced whether he will return for the 2026 season, but recent comments suggest he is leaning toward staying. Bochy, who led the club to a World Series title in 2023, said he feels “healthy and rejuvenated” despite the challenges of the current season.

“I feel good. I really do,” Bochy said, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “It’s been a grind, no question, but I still love doing this.”

The Rangers have seen their postseason outlook shift repeatedly, especially in recent weeks, and the team’s resurgence earlier this season reportedly increased the likelihood of Bochy extending his tenure beyond 2025. The 69-year-old Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement in 2023 to take over the Rangers and has since built a reputation for steady leadership amid roster injuries and offensive inconsistency.

Rangers trail in AL West, wild card race

Bochy’s remarks come after a difficult game for Texas. The Rangers fell 11-0 to the Houston Astros Saturday, marking their 14th shutout loss of the year — just one shy of the MLB lead. Starter Jacob deGrom took responsibility for the loss, but the Rangers' inability to convert scoring chances has become a recurring theme.

“We had good opportunities,” Bochy said after the loss, as reported by Evsn Grant of The Dallas Morning News. “Bases loaded, one out and couldn’t cash in. First and second, nobody out. Couldn’t cash in.”

The Rangers went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position during the loss and are now 3-for-54 in such situations since their last win. Despite solid pitching from deGrom, who allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, the team’s offense struggled again.

With 19 games remaining in the regular season, Texas trails in both the AL West and the wild card race. The club does not hold tiebreakers over Kansas City or Seattle, further complicating its postseason path.

Bochy has not set a timeline for making a decision about 2026. For now, the focus remains on finishing the season strong — and possibly mounting a late push for the playoffs.