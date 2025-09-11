The Toronto Blue Jays failed to keep the momentum going after a wild 10th-inning walk-off win against the Houston Astros in the series opener. Toronto was on the verge of another comeback in Wednesday’s game. The team entered the eighth inning down 2-0 and tied things up heading into the ninth.

But Jeff Hoffman couldn’t keep the Astros off the board. The Blue Jays closer added to his single-season franchise record by allowing his 13th home run in the ninth inning or later, per Sportsnet Stats.

Despite another disastrous outing, manager John Schneider is keeping the faith in Hoffman. “I still trust him,” Schneider said, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “He’s been throwing the ball really well and had one bad pitch tonight.”

John Schneider defends Jeff Hoffman after Blue Jays’ loss

Hoffman got the ball in a 2-2 game in the top of the ninth inning. After retiring the first batter he faced, the former All-Star left a 1-1 fastball over the plate. Yainer Diaz hammered Hoffman’s offering 385 feet to left, giving Houston a 3-2 lead.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays had no more heroics left in them after Tuesday’s comeback. And Bryan Abreu retired the side in order for his fifth save of the season. Toronto has now lost three of the last four games after dropping two straight against the New York Yankees.

Hoffman’s collapse against Houston was similar to his disaster against the Brewers on August 30. The righty reliever took over a 1-1 game in the top of the ninth inning. He then allowed back-to-back home runs as Milwaukee went on to win 4-1.

Despite the recent skid, Toronto maintains a three-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. The team has World Series aspirations this season. However, Ken Rosenthal believes the bullpen is a “big problem” for the Blue Jays.

Hoffman has the fourth-most blown saves in the majors this season. And that doesn’t include the times he’s lost the lead when the game is tied. But the Blue Jays have a talent for comebacks. Toronto earned its 43rd comeback win of the year on Tuesday, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers for the MLB lead.