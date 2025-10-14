The Toronto Blue Jays brought a wave of nostalgia back to Rogers Centre on Monday night as Josh Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, returned to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the ALCS. The former third baseman received a roaring ovation from over 44,000 Blue Jays fans, many chanting “MVP!” as Donaldson jogged to the mound in a classic Toronto jersey.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a live video of the moment, capturing the emotional scene and Donaldson’s signature composure on the mound before the big game.

“Josh Donaldson threw out the first pitch ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS!”

Josh Donaldson threw out the first pitch ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS! pic.twitter.com/yU0A5DLiOt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Donaldson’s return served as more than just a pregame tradition — it represented a link between eras for the franchise. His 2015 MVP season remains one of the most electrifying in Blue Jays history, a campaign that reignited postseason hope and reconnected a generation of fans to the franchise’s proud past. His appearance reminded everyone of that energy, arriving as Toronto looked to even the series after a Game 1 loss to the Mariners.

The ceremony took place during Canadian Thanksgiving weekend, blending celebration with tension. Highlights of Donaldson’s time in Toronto flashed on the jumbotron — home runs, diving plays, and his signature swagger that once defined the city’s baseball identity. As he delivered a clean strike, the crowd erupted in applause, echoing the passion of 2015 and 2016.

For many Blue Jays fans, the moment carried deeper meaning — a reminder of when Rogers Centre roared with postseason magic and the former third baseman’s energy helped define an unforgettable era.

Donaldson’s pitch, however, preceded another tough night on the field. The Blue Jays fell 10-3 to the Mariners in Game 2, slipping behind 0-2 in the series. Still, his appearance at Rogers Centre provided perspective — a reminder that one player’s legacy can outlast results. Now over a decade removed from his MVP season, his return rekindled the emotional bond between Toronto’s golden years and its current chase for a championship.