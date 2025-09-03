Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer didn’t mince words when asked about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred possibly visiting the Toronto Blue Jays during the commissioner’s ongoing clubhouse tour. The three-time Cy Young winner appeared on Foul Territory Network on Tuesday and offered a candid take on league leadership amid the brewing MLB CBA negotiations.

During the interview, the 41-year-old said Manfred had yet to visit the Toronto clubhouse—unlike other teams—and hinted he wouldn’t shy away from difficult questions if given the opportunity.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Foul Territory Network captured Scherzer’s remarks in a video that quickly made rounds online.

“Max Scherzer says Rob Manfred hasn't visited the Blue Jays on his clubhouse tour yet.

‘I'm not holding my breath.’”

Scherzer, a longtime union rep and key player voice during the 2022 lockout, has been a vocal critic of Manfred’s communication style. His comment reflects lingering player frustration over issues like revenue sharing and the league’s push for a salary cap. With the current labor agreement set to expire in 2026, these public remarks add fire to an already tense situation.

The Blue Jays playoff race continues to intensify. Toronto sits atop the AL East with an 80-59 record, holding a narrow 2.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, acquired ahead of the trade deadline, has posted a 5-2 record with a 4.11 ERA and is expected to make his next start later this week. After dropping Game 1 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, the team responded with a 12-9 victory Tuesday, regaining momentum in the middle of a pivotal four-game series.

While Scherzer didn’t pitch in Tuesday's game, his presence—and his message—was clearly felt. For Blue Jays fans, his presence reflects both on-field toughness and off-field leadership. Whether or not Manfred visits, the future Hall of Famer has made it clear he won’t hesitate to speak his mind.

And with the postseason approaching, so are the conversations that could shape the future of baseball.