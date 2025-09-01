Max Scherzer had a firm stance to make on the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen after the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday evening.

Scherzer got the start on the mound, but he only lasted four innings. It was because the Brewers' offense landed nine hits on him as he gave up four runs.

Scherzer reflected on the team's series win after the game, via SportsNet. He expressed his frustration towards his errors but understood that nights like those will happen to him and the rest of the bullpen.

“Our bullpen, hey, they've been having hiccups, everybody gets that — look, I give up homers as much as anybody. I get it,” said Scherzer. “But to watch those guys go out there today with a lead and throw up zeroes, that's just big at this time of year. … I'm with these guys every single day. And I see what these guys are doing. They feature really good stuff. We have all the belief in the world for them to go out there, and it's great for those guys to get results.”

How Max Scherzer, Blue Jays played against Brewers

The Blue Jays persevered despite Max Scherzer and the bullpen's woes, taking down the Brewers 8-4. As a result, they salvaged the series after losing two out of three.

Both teams exchanged blows within the first three innings, being even at four runs apiece. Toronto fired back by scoring the last four runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings.

Despite the bullpen's struggles, they did enough down the stretch by keeping the Brewers scoreless in the last six frames. Five relievers appeared since Scherzer's time on the mound ended, as Tommy Nance earned the win.

Toronto improved to a 79-58 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AL East Division standings. They are three games above the New York Yankees and 3.5 games above the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the Cincinnati Reds as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET.