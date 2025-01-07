The American League East is arguably the most competitive division in baseball. Just ask the Toronto Blue Jays. They know. But, after missing the playoffs last season, the ball club has failed to strengthen their roster this winter.

The New York Yankees improved despite losing Juan Soto. The Baltimore Orioles added pieces. So did the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays? Well, they missed out on Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan labeled it exactly how it is — a disastrous offseason so far for Toronto:

“An unmitigated disaster. The Blue Jays whiffed on Soto. They whiffed on Burnes. They whiffed on Fried. They have not locked up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, and every day without one brings him a day closer to his impending free agency.”

As Passan mentioned, the organization has also failed to sign Vladdy to a new deal, with him set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. While they've yet to make a serious splash on the open market, not all is lost yet. Anthony Santander and Alex Bregman remain unsigned. The Blue Jays are one of the top suitors for Santander, who smacked a career-best 44 home runs for the O's last year. Toronto knows exactly what he's capable of, having faced the Venezuelan for years.

As for Bregman, he'd also be a fantastic addition. The veteran is one of the best two-way players in the big leagues and has ample playoff experience. As for pitching, Toronto has a good rotation with Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt anchoring it. They do need more bullpen arms, however, especially after losing closer Jordan Romano.

Passan mentioned the Jays as a potential landing spot for lefty Tanner Scott, who would be the go-to-man in Toronto out of the pen. He's a nasty southpaw and one of the best late-inning arms around. Scott could be a set-up man or also close games.

It's just January. The Blue Jays still have time to get better, but they must hurry.