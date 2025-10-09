The Toronto Blue Jays were able to advance to the ALCS after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS. Though it was supposed to be a great moment for the Blue Jays, all was not well in the stands as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s family became targets during the game, according to MLB insider Hector Gomez.

“Last night at Yankee Stadium, fans attacked Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s family members with plastic bottles during Game 4 of the ALDS between the Blue Jays and Yankees. Among those attacked was former MLB player Gabriel Guerrero, Vladdy Jr.'s cousin,” Gomez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There is no place in sports for fans to get attacked with objects during the game, and the hope is that the staff was able to step in and find the people who threw the bottles and cans.

After the game, Guerrero had fun trolling the Yankees with David Ortiz, as they shouted, “Daaa Yankees lose!”

Guerrero had a good series against the Yankees, but in the clincher, he was pretty much quiet for the most part, as he only recorded one hit on four at-bats and was walked once. Luckily for Guerrero and the Blue Jays, they have another series to look forward to, and they'll be waiting for either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers.

The Blue Jays have been playing good baseball all season, and they dominated the Yankees for most of the ALDS. If they can continue that type of play into the ALCS, there's a good chance they can advance to the World Series.

Guerrero is going to have to keep playing at a high level, and hopefully, his family avoids the mess that opposing fans get into when their team is losing.

For now, the Blue Jays have a short break until they get back into action.