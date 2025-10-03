The Toronto Blue Jays won the American League East and waited to see who their next opponent would be. Now, they know. The Jays will face the New York Yankees for Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series. Ultimately, this Yankees-Blue Jays ALDS will reignite a rivalry that has been strong this season. Many players will have eyes on them. But one player can be the Blue Jays' X-factor to help them get past New York.

Oddsmakers don't feel strongly about the Jays. Currently, New York is the favorite to win this series, according to FanDuel. That could change if the Jays can get off to a good start. Of course, that would require winning the first two games to take a commanding lead.

What do the Blue Jays need to do to get past the Yankees? Several players must produce. However, one player could be the Blue Jays' X-factor that might help them get past the Yanks and into the ALCS.

How they got here

The Jays did not have the strongest start to the season. In fact, they were 14-16 after April, and many believed they would be a mediocre team. Something clicked in May, and they went 16-12 to get themselves to 30-28. June was consistently good, as the Jays went 16-11 to get to 46-38 going into July.

The Jays maintained consistent play and were 64-46 when August hit. Then, they were 79-58 going into September, before finishing the season with a 94-68 record. Their ability to get things right after April demonstrated a resilience that many did not believe was possible. Initially, the Yankees dominated the AL East and were leading the division. Then slowly, the Jays chipped away at the lead and then took over the division while never looking back.

The offense and the pitching staff

The Jays were elite on offense this season, and it was a major reason why they thrived. However, things are unraveling, and injuries are piling up. Bo Bichette is injured and might not return for this series against New York. That would be disastrous for Toronto, as Bichette led them with a batting average of .311 while hitting 18 home runs and driving in 94 runners. He also scored 78 runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains available and is performing solidly. He comes into the postseason after batting .292 with 23 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 96 runs. Meanwhile, George Springer had a resurgence this season, hitting .309 with a team-leading 32 home runs while also producing 84 RBIs and a team-leading 106 runs. Alejandro Kirk was also stout, batting .282 with 15 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 45 runs.

The pitching staff was not consistent. Yet, there were some notables. Kevin Gausman went 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA, and he will start Game 1. However, the Jays might not have Jose Berrios available for this series, but Chris Bassitt could return. Bassitt went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA this season. But the Jays will need another starting pitcher to be the guy. One player can be the Blue Jays' X-factor. That player is Shane Bieber.

The Blue Jays X-factor is Shane Bieber

There is massive pressure on the Blue Jays after they won the AL East. If they were to stumble against the Yankees, then their division title would be forgotten. But who can hold the fort after Gausman? Bieber must.

Bieber got clobbered in a recent outing, and it's something he will need to control if he is to help get the Jays past the Yankees. Overall, he has been solid, going 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA for the Jays after they acquired him in a trade. The Jays have not had consistent starting pitching this season. Ultimately, they will need it to get past an incredibly dangerous lineup.

If Gausman stumbles or the Jays' lineup falters, then there will be more pressure on Bieber to get the job done if he gets the call in Game 2. The good news here is it won't be Bieber's first time facing the Yankees in the ALDS. Previously, he faced them while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians. Aaron Judge is 0 for 7 in his career in nine plate appearances against Bieber. If the Jays are to get past the Yankees, they will need a dominant outing from their new pitcher. Moreover, they need him to keep the game close to give the offense a chance.

Many eyes will be on the Toronto offense. However, the true saviors of this series will be the pitching staff. Gausman cannot do everything by himself. He needs Bieber to help. Significantly, there is a strong likelihood that Bieber gets the call in Game 2. Assuming the series goes five games, there is a chance he could pitch again in this series. Whatever the circumstances, Bieber is the Blue Jays' X-factor and will play a pivotal role in whether they advance to the ALCS or go home early.