Vladimir Guerrero Jr has long been a fan favorite in Toronto, but on Friday at Citi Field, it was Mets fans showing him the love. The Blue Jays star first baseman, in town for New York’s home opener, received loud cheers from the crowd despite wearing enemy colors. While Guerrero is focused on the present, his future remains a hot topic — and fans in Queens certainly let their imaginations run wild.

“That’s normal for me,” Guerrero said via interpreter. “I’m never booed in other stadiums.”

Still, his teammate Chad Green, who spent seven seasons with the Yankees, was surprised by the reaction.

“They’re smart baseball fans,” Green said. “That was the first thing that came to mind.”

Guerrero reached base three times in Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Mets, and while his on-field presence made an impact, the pregame chatter surrounded his potential long-term future. Though no deal has been finalized, Guerrero is reportedly “very close” to a massive extension with Toronto — possibly as high as $500 million.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr remains focused on the Blue Jays, silences outside nosie

As speculation continues, Guerrero isn’t adding fuel to the fire.

“Like I’ve said before, I’m playing right now, concentrating on my games, on my teammates [and] leaving everything to my agents,” he told reporters. “I haven’t talked to them. I don’t know anything at this point.”

That hasn’t stopped social media buzz, especially after Guerrero was spotted chatting pregame with Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, as well as Juan Soto. The interactions, shared by SNY’s social media, triggered plenty of wild speculation.

“Vladdy is literally BEGGING to be a Met,” one X user joked in a post that quickly went viral. MLB insider Jon Heyman was quick to shut it down: “That is assuredly not what’s happening here,” he wrote. “He has consistently said he wants to stay a Jay.”

But even if Guerrero wants to remain in Toronto, the reality of business in baseball looms large. He and the Blue Jays failed to reach a deal before his self-imposed February 18 deadline, and with free agency on the horizon, pressure mounts on the organization to get something done.

Guerrero is still just 26 years old and already a four-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger Awards. He hit 30 home runs in 2024 and owns a .940 OPS over the past year, proving his place among baseball’s elite. He’s also been incredibly durable, playing at least 156 games each season since 2021.

Despite a slow power start in 2025 — he’s still looking for his first home run — Guerrero entered Saturday hitting .267 with three doubles and three RBIs. If no extension materializes, the Blue Jays may be forced to make a franchise-altering decision before the trade deadline. For now, Guerrero is blocking out the noise — and enjoying the cheers, no matter the city.