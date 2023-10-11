In a heartwarming yet challenging turn of events, Facundo Farias, the rising star of Inter Miami, shared the sacrifices his family made for him to play alongside his idol, Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. Farias, who made the move from Atletico Colon in Argentina to Miami in July, revealed that his wife, Angi, had to give up her university studies to accommodate their relocation and his football aspirations.

Despite facing initial resistance from his wife, Farias emphasized the extraordinary opportunity to play with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as the driving force behind their decision. He candidly shared the moment, recalling, “She was studying her major, but we had to move here. She wanted to kill me! But I told her, ‘We’re going to play with Messi!’”

Farias' journey to professional football has been marked by profound loss, having lost both parents and his grandfather at a young age. These hardships have forged his resilience, enabling him to overcome obstacles and fulfill his dream of becoming a professional footballer. The 21-year-old midfielder sees these challenges as the stepping stones that have made him strong enough to achieve his goals.

His dedication and determination have now led him to the pinnacle of his career, earning him a spot in the Argentina national squad for two crucial World Cup qualifiers. As La Albiceleste prepares to face Paraguay and Peru, Facundo Farias' story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, family support, and the unwavering pursuit of one's dreams in the face of adversity.