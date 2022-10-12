Modern Warfare 2 currently has 8 confirmed maps, with more to come once the game fully releases. It would seem, however, that we might be getting some of the most well-loved maps from the original game from 2009. Click here to learn more about the leaks regarding Modern Warfare 2’s paid map DLC.

🚨 MORE NEWS 🚨 To celebrate 20 years of Call Of Duty, a PAID "greatest hits map pack" is in development. On top of MW2 (2009) maps, these would also include other classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch & Sledgehammer's catalogue. Meant to be released for MWII Year 2. https://t.co/Prtn1kAIqn — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 5, 2022

Back on September 1, 2022, Call of Duty player and leaker @TheGhostOfHope leaked on their Twitter account that Infinity Ward is planning to release most, if not all, of the Modern Warfare 2 maps from 2009. This includes classics such as Rust and Terminal, as well as Quarry and Highrise. It’s interesting to note that there might be some truth to this leak. After all, it was already teased that some maps might make a return.

A month later, Ghost proceeds to add on to his leak from September. In the tweet, he mentioned that the paid map DLC would not just contain maps from the 2009 release. He stated that it would be a “greatest hits map pack”, and would contain other classic maps from other Call of Duty games. Ghost mentions maps coming from Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer’s catalog. He also mentions that the DLC is a paid DLC coming out for MWII Year 2. That is, it comes out in 2023.

Other than this map DLC, Ghost also hinted the map pack will come bundled with a Modern Warfare 2 Campaign DLC. This bundle will release in late 2023, according to them. Ghost does not give any more details as to what this DLC contains.

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign DLC to be released in late 2023 bundled with map pack I leaked previously. pic.twitter.com/clIJZeqCiZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

While leaks should normally be taken with a grain of salt, it appears this leak has some truth to it. Bloomberg writer and reporter Jason Schreier tweeted that “they’ll be selling new stuff for MW2” next year, and says it is “an expansion or something like that”. He continues to say that “it’ll have campaign stuff too”. This corroborates Ghost’s leak and lends it some credibility. Of course, we will just have to wait and see until the official announcement.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28, 2022.