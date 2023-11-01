Activision has announced that early access to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign will be available up to a week before the game’s official release. While the full game is slated to launch on Nov. 10, those eager to jump into the action early have an opportunity to do so.

For those who have digitally preordered Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 — be it the standard edition or the premium “Vault” edition — early access to the campaign begins at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 2, as noted in a recent Activision blog post. Players on Windows PC can access the game via platforms such as Steam and Battle.net. Additionally, the option to preload the campaign will be available starting at 9 a.m. PT on Nov. 1, ensuring gamers are ready to dive in the moment early access goes live.

However, Activision has remained tight-lipped regarding the specific timing for early access on PlayStation or Xbox consoles. For context, the early access rollout for the 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 campaign occurred simultaneously across all platforms at 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 20, 2022. Although not officially confirmed for “Modern Warfare 3”, public listings suggest that the console early access might align closely with the PC timing.

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign continues the gripping narrative surrounding Captain John Price’s Task Force 141, promising fans a thrilling experience. The entirety of the campaign will be available during this early access period.

Preorders also come with bonuses. Every Modern Warfare 3 preorder will include the Zombie Ghost Operator skin for the game’s multiplayer mode, set to officially release on Nov. 10.

Those who opt for the Vault Edition will receive additional perks, namely:

The Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint

The Nemesis Operator pack

Two weapon vaults

The battle pass for season 1, named Blackcell, along with 30 tier skips

