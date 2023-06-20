Moldova and Poland meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Moldova-Poland prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Moldova still maintains a five-game winless run, scoring one goal in two friendly games last year and one in this Euro Qualifying matches. The Tricolors have two points in three games in the tourney, and will be looking to get a positive result here.

Poland split its first two games in the Euro qualifiers, losing to Czechia and winning over Albania. Poland recently won a friendly match against Germany and will be building a win from a two-game winning streak.

Here are the Moldova-Poland soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Moldova-Poland Odds

Moldova: +1100

Poland: -400

Draw: +450

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Moldova vs. Poland

TV: ViX

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+, UEFA.tv

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Moldova Can Beat Poland

Moldova is ranked 171st in the latest FIFA rankings, 40 places ahead of the 211 teams in the ladder. The Tricolours are ahead of Malta, Bermuda, and Nepal. They are trailing the likes of Barbados, Fiji, St. Lucia, and Guyana.

Moldova is currently fourth in the group standings, trailing Czechia, Poland, and Albania. They are ahead of the Faroe Islands by one point in the group. In their last game against Albania, Moldova had a hard time finding momentum in the game. They only had 28% ball possession, eight total shots, and 282 passes made. Despite 23 tackles, eight interceptions, and 18 clearances, they gave up two goals to Jasi Asani and Nedim Bajrami.

This is a good improvement compared to previous torunaments. Moldova finished dead last in their group in the previous Euro Qualifiers, and that too with a 100% losing record in all but one of the ten games. They repeated that feat in the World Cup Qualifiers as well, and that too with the same record – nine losses and a draw.

Alexei Koșelev and Igor Armaș are sidelined for Serghei Clescenco's team. Dorian Răilean will continue to deputize in goal, while Vadim Rață will captain the side.

Ion Nicolaescu is their main goal threat, having bagged his tenth goal for Moldova on matchday one. Vitalie Damașcan, Artur Ioniță, Victor Stînă, and Nichita Moțpan will be looking to add to their goal tallies for the nation. Virgiliu Postolachi, Marius Iosipoi, and Maxim Cojocaru are looking for their first goals for the team. Mihail Ștefan, Victor Străistari, and Vladislav Baboglo are also looking for their first appearance for their nation.

Why Poland Can Beat Moldova

Poland are ranked 23rd in the FIFA world rankings. Poland ranks ahead of Iran, Serbia, Wales, and South Korea. They are trailing the likes of Denmark, Japan, Peru, and Sweden. They are also high in confidence after making it to the Round of 16 in the Qatar World Cup.

Fernando Santos' squad has a 1-0-1 record in this tourney. They lost to the Czech Republic in a 3-1 scoreline and bounced back with a 1-0 win over Albania. The White-Reds will be building from their 1-0 victory over Germany in a friendly match.

In their fixture versus the Germans, Poland only had 24% ball possession, two shots, and five corner kicks in the game. However, Jakub Kiwior's effort was enough, with an assist from Sebastian Szymański. The game was partially used to celebrate Jakub Błaszczykowski’s career, with the 37 year old having now retired from international football.

Poland topped their group in the previous edition of the Euro Qualifiers, and have an opportunity to do that once again. The reason being, the only other strong team in the group is Czech Republic – which is a manageable challenge.

Robert Lewandowski is still going strong though. His 78 goals in 141 appearances for Poland have been scored against 35 different opponents, hoping to add Moldova, Faroe Islands and Czechia to that list during the rest of 2023. Karol Świderski, who scored the winner against Albania, could be chosen as Lewandowski’s partner. Piotr Zieliński, Karol Linetty, and Damian Szymański are also expected to provide offensive outputs.

Midfielder Kacper Kozłowski and Matty Cash are out injured. Arkadiusz Milik remains out of form and Krzysztof Piątek is out of favor, but they may get minutes off the bench.

Final Moldova-Poland Prediction & Pick

Moldova can put up a fight against Poland, but the Polish have a far better squad on paper and on the pitch. Both teams are eager to put in goals, but this might turn out to be a defensive game. Poland surely gets the win here.

Final Moldova-Poland Prediction & Pick: Poland (-400), Under 2.5 goals (-102)