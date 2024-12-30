ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Monmouth-Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Monmouth-Auburn.

The Auburn Tigers beat Houston in Houston early in the season. They never looked back. That game was notable for a lot of reasons. One is that Auburn trailed by nine points midway through the second half, surged late, and beat a good defensive team with great offense. Auburn's offense outworked Kelvin Sampson's Houston defense down the stretch. That had to give Auburn a lot of confidence for the road ahead, and it really seemed that the Tigers gained a lot of strength and belief as a result of that particular win. Going into the Auburn-Houston game, the Tigers were seen as the inferior side. Now, several weeks later, it's not even a question: Auburn is not only better than Houston specifically; the Tigers are regarded by many as the best team in the country. It's not hard to see why.

Auburn isn't just beating opponents; it is shredding them. Auburn is taking apart Big Ten teams such as Ohio State and Purdue. The Tigers throttled a talented Memphis squad. They beat Iowa State, a top-10 team. They have so many really good wins, and their only loss was on the road at Duke. Bruce Pearl has a group which is tenacious and hungry but also has skilled offensive weapons. Johni Broome is playing like the best player in the country. The Auburn frontcourt force is making an impact on the game at both ends of the floor and is becoming a weapon opponents can't figure out. Auburn has scorers, rebounders, glue guys, and five players who buy into a defense-first mentality with great energy. The Tigers are relentless and make the opponent feel how difficult it is to score against them. Auburn is in prime position to get a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and become a frontline contender for the Final Four.

The Tigers want to enter SEC play in good rhythm and with every expectation that they are ready to play their best basketball. This game versus Monmouth is meant to smooth the path for Auburn heading into two months of action in the toughest conference in the country.

Here are the Monmouth-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Monmouth-Auburn Odds

Monmouth: +36.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NA

Auburn: -36.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NA

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Monmouth vs Auburn

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Monmouth Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge. Of course Auburn is a much better team, but it's almost New Year's Eve. It's still the holiday season. Auburn could easily look ahead to SEC play and not care too much about this game. Bruce Pearl might play his backups a lot more in this game compared to an SEC game. There are so many reasons to think that Auburn, while a great team, just won't make the full emotional investment needed to win this game by 40 or more points.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers play hard, and if they do play hard for 40 minutes, they are going to overwhelm a Monmouth team which simply cannot compete with them on any level and in any way. It's that simple.

Final Monmouth-Auburn Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Auburn but think you should stay away from this game with such a huge spread.

Final Monmouth-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -36.5