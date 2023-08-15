The last Mexican team clashes with the Music Group! Check the latest Leagues Cup series with our Monterrey-Nashville odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Monterrey came into the knockouts as West 2 leaders and went on to defeat Portland Timbers, Tigres UANL, and LA FC to reach this stage. In their quarter-final match against the Falcons, La Pandilla recovered from being down 2-0 and smashed three goals in the second half.

Nashville finished as second-placers in the Central 4 group but went on to get the better of FC Cincinnati, América, and Minnesota United FC. The Six-Strings come with momentum in this match with a 5-0 annihilation against the Loons in the quarters.

Here are the Monterrey-Nashville soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Monterrey-Nashville Odds

CF Monterrey: +140

Nashville SC: +165

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -112

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Nashville

TV: TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision, ViX

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Why Monterrey Can Beat Nashville

Monterrey is the only surviving Mexican team in the Leagues Cup, with three MLS teams still in the competition. The other 17 Liga MX representatives have been eliminated. Los Albiazules will be seeking to add to their trophy cabinet, which includes wins in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions Cup, 2019 Liga MX Apertura, 2019-2020 Copa MX, and 2015 Eusébio Cup.

Monterrey entered the Leagues Cup as a pre-tournament favorite and has reaffirmed that status by knocking off four MLS clubs and winning a Clásico Regio against Tigres UANl, all while playing every match at MLS stadiums. Rayados faced a tough test of their title credentials against Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals, prevailing in a 3-2 thriller despite the MLS side enjoying home support at Rose Bowl. Monterrey will face another hostile environment at GEODIS Park, the home of Nashville.

Monterrey's squad is loaded in all phases, not slowing down after striker Germán Berterame suffered a severe foot injury in their victory at Portland, a setback that derailed the Argentine's Golden Boot chase (five goals and two assists in three games). Mexican international striker and Monterrey all-time leading scorer Rogelio Funes Mori has stepped right into the starting XI, while Spanish international midfielder Sergio Canales and Argentine international winger Maximiliano Meza have posed a constant danger.

While Rayados' backline has shown cracks, allowing two goals in wins over MLS Western Conference powerhouses Seattle and LAFC, El Tri staples Héctor Moreno (center back), Jesús Gallardo (left back), and Luis Romo (central midfield) have locked things down in front of goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, making a shutout always within reach.

With Rogelio Funes Mori among the starters, Monterrey is a strong contender. The team defeated MLS champions LAFC in the previous round of the Leagues Cup, making them a favorite to win this match.

Why Nashville Can Beat Monterrey

Nashville SC, currently fifth in the MLS overall standings, is considered one of the top favorites for the title due to their impressive form. Despite their poor disciplinary record, with five red cards in three games, they have had a promising campaign. Additionally, they have the MLS' top scorer this season, Hany Mukhtar.

However, the team has struggled against Liga MX sides in the Leagues Cup, losing 4-3 to Toluca and drawing 2-2 to America. Mukhtar has also been underperforming in the competition amid rumors of a move to Qatar. Nevertheless, Nashville will aim to take advantage of their home ground to reach the final.

This upcoming match could be the most significant in Nashville SC's four-year MLS history. A win would guarantee them a spot in the Leagues Cup trophy and their first-ever berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup competition. Even if they lose, they still have a chance to qualify for next year's CCC in the Third-Place Game.

Nashville has played five of their six Leagues Cup matches at home, which has boosted their confidence. All three of their Designated Players, including Hany Mukhtar, new DP striker Sam Surridge, and center-back Walker Zimmerman, have contributed goals in the tournament. Forward Jacob Shaffelburg has also provided five assists, the second-most in the competition.

If penalty kicks are required, Nashville has a specialist, particularly backup goalkeeper Elliot Panicco. He started the team's last game, a lopsided victory over 10-man Minnesota after starter Joe Willis missed out due to personal reasons. The team's experimental 4-1-2-1-2 formation proved successful in that game, with coach Gary Smith's boys completely outplaying Minnesota United. The game was held at GEODIS Park, giving Nashville a head start, but a foolish 34th-minute DJ Taylor red card helped the hosts the most.

Final Monterrey-Nashville Prediction & Pick

Even with Nashville's home-court advantage, the Mexicans have been a bright spark and will carry the nation toward the finals.

Final Monterrey-NashvillePrediction & Pick: Monterrey (+140), Over 2.5 goals (-122)