Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Nashville SC-Philadelphia Union prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Nashville (11-5-6) has been responding well as the third-best team in the league. With three losses in the last four games, the Music Group will try to recover in this home game.

Philadelphia (10-4-7) posts the eighth-best record in USA's Major League Soccer, managing to do good with a +10 goal-differential. The Zolos have three losses in the past five games and will try to recover in their tough road schedule.

Here are the Nashville SC-Philadelphia Union soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Nashville SC-Philadelphia Union Odds

Nashville SC: +105

Philadelphia Union: +280

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -112

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Why Nashville SC Can Beat Philadelphia Union

The upcoming football match at Geodis Park on Thursday features Nashville and Philadelphia Union, two top-ranked teams. Nashville is eager to bounce back from their recent loss and secure their seventh consecutive home victory, which should boost their confidence as they prepare to face Philadelphia.

Last week, Nashville, led by Gary Smith, suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Despite controlling the game as expected, Nashville's opponents capitalized on their only chance to score. After 90 minutes of play, the scoreboard displayed a 1-0 victory for Chicago Fire. During the match, Nashville enjoyed 58% possession and made 18 attempts on goal, with 2 on target. Chicago Fire had 6 shots at goal, with 1 on target. Fabian Herbers (34′) scored the lone goal for Chicago Fire.

In five of their last six fixtures, Nashville has seen fewer than three goals per game. During that period, their opponents scored a total of 6 goals, while Nashville managed to score the same number. However, this trend may not necessarily continue in the upcoming match.

In a friendly earlier this year, Nashville defeated Philadelphia 2-0 when the two teams met. Nashville has also drawn two of the other match-ups with Philadelphia. However, their splendid home record of 8-2-1 is the third-best mark in the league, where they have scored 21 goals to capture 26 points while surrendering just six goals.

The influential attacker Hany Mukhtar is expected to return to the starting XI. Apart from that, Nashville manager Gary Smith has no major concerns regarding player availability, except for Nick DePuy, who will miss the game due to Achilles tendon surgery. Fafa Picault, Randall Leal, and Jacob Shaffelburg have combined for 10 goals and will also be making an impact in front of the Nashville fans.

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Nashville SC

The Philadelphia Union have recently struggled to make an impact in their matches against Atlanta United and the Los Angeles Galaxy, suffering back-to-back defeats. Their performance on the road has been particularly challenging for them.

In their previous game against the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Philadelphia Union had 47% possession and attempted 11 shots on goal, with 2 of them on target. Mikael Uhre (36′) and Olivier Mbaizo (45′ Own goal) scored for the Union, while the Galaxy managed 16 shots, with 7 on target. Tyler Boyd (15′) and Riqui Puig (76′) found the back of the net for the Galaxy.

The 3-1 scoreline in favor of the Los Angeles Galaxy on July 9th at Dignity Health Sports Park was not unexpected, considering the challenges faced by the Philadelphia Union. The team had to travel a considerable distance to participate in the match, and they were unable to overcome the home-field advantage enjoyed by the Galaxy. Overall, the Philadelphia Union will be looking to bounce back and secure a better result in their next game, hoping to improve their performance and address their defensive vulnerabilities.

The statistics reveal that the Philadelphia Union have conceded goals in 5 of their last 6 matches, with a total of 9 goals scored against them. Defensively, they have struggled to maintain solidity. Fortunately for the Union, they have a nearly healthy squad available for the upcoming game. The only absentee is defender Kai Wagner, who is sidelined due to injury.

Philadelphia's away form is 3-2-6 at the moment, where they have scored 14 goals while surrendering 19. Jim Curtin will expect Julian Carranza to add to his 10-goal tally, while Daniel Gazadg and Mikael Uhre are also working to add to their combined 14 goals.

Final Nashville SC-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick

The Nashville squad will try to keep their steady record at home and push for a win here. Philly can squeak a goal, but a win is highly improbable given their road struggles.

Final Nashville SC-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick: Nashville (+105), Over 2.5 goals (-110)