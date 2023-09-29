Morehouse alumnus Albert Sanders, Jr. has been named the Head of NBA Referee Operations, per a statement released by the NBA on Thursday. In his newly appointed position, Sanders will assume the role of overseeing the NBA officiating program, which encompasses the recruitment, hiring, supervision, and evaluation of all referees. Additionally, he will be responsible for the management of the NBA Replay Center, as well as spearheading initiatives on transparency and technological innovation. Collaborating directly with teams, Sanders will address a wide range of topics. He will work in conjunction with Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Development and Training.

Byron Spruell. President of League Operations said of Sanders in the statement, “Albert is a proven team leader who excels at bringing key stakeholders together to engage on challenging issues and identify needs and opportunities. Our officiating program will benefit greatly from his expertise in operations management and organizational strategy.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to use my experience in strategic oversight and planning to further enhance the NBA’s officiating program,” Sanders said of his appointment. “It will be a privilege to work with such a talented group at a world-class organization that values innovation, creativity, and integrity.”

Sanders graduated from Morehouse College with a Bachelors Degree in Political Science. He then went on to earn a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and a Certificate of Study in Business Management & Public Policy from The Wharton School. Before joining the NBA, Sanders served as Associate Counsel to President Barack Obama, Counsel for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, and Counselor to the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He also worked for Google as Global Director of Government Affairs & Public Policy.

Sanders starts his position on October 2nd, coinciding with the start of the NBA Preseason.