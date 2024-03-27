In the hours following the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, Morgan State University president Dr. David K. Wilson released an open letter to the university community. Baltimore houses HBCUs Morgan State and Coppin State University.
The letter reads:
I write to you today, disturbed by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. This devastating event has undoubtedly shaken our city, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this catastrophe.
At the time of this communication, we do not believe this calamitous event directly impacted anyone from our Morgan community. Still, as members of the larger community of Baltimore and the State of Maryland, we extend our support, compassion, and assistance to those in need during this difficult time. We understand that many of you may feel anxious, saddened, or distressed by this news and have seen the widely circulated video of the bridge’s collapse. Tragedies of this nature can be unsettling, and I want to reassure you that we are here to provide support and resources for anyone who may need it.
In times of crisis, it is essential that we lean on one another for support and strength. Please remember to take care of yourselves and each other during this challenging time. If you need help or support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the University Counseling Center or other available resources.
Together, we encourage everyone to persevere through this challenging moment as we look to emerge stronger as a city.
Sincerely,
David Kwabena Wilson,
President
On the morning of March 26th, the Francis Scott Key Bridge was hit by a container ship, leading to its collapse. The cargo ship Dali reported a power loss and issued a distress call just before the 984-foot vessel crashed into a bridge support at a speed of 8 knots, roughly 9 mph. NBC News reports that six people were on the bridge and are presumed dead following the collapse.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency as rescue teams, aided by sonar, identified at least five vehicles in the 50-foot-deep water: three cars, a cement truck, and another vehicle. Officials believe there were no individuals inside the vehicles. Investigators promptly determined the incident was an accident and not an act of terrorism.
In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon from the White House, President Joe Biden said that he wanted the federal government to pay the cost of rebuilding the bridge.
“It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge. I expect the Congress to support my effort — this is going to take some time….I’ve directed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible.”
US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke at a press conference in Baltimore, saying, “This is no ordinary bridge. This is one of the cathedrals of American infrastructure. It has been part of the skyline of this region for longer than many of us have been alive. So the path to normalcy will not be easy. It will not be quick, and it will not be inexpensive, but we will build together in order to make sure that happens.”
He added, “We are all putting our arms around the community of Baltimore, and that is true for all of this country.”