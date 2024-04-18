Since the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 back in September 2023, NetherRealm Studios announced six DLC characters coming to the game as part of the Kombat Pack 1. So far, only three out of those six characters made it to the game. These are namely Omni-Man, Quan Chi and Peacemaker. After a little over a month of waiting, NetherRealm recently announced the return of Ermac to the game.
Ermac will make his return to the franchise on April 16 in Early Access. All Mortal Kombat 1 players will then have access to download him come April 23.
Ermac is one of the staple characters in the franchise that was first introduced back in 1995. The underworld menace made his debut in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 and has consistently been part of the main roster in the franchise. His appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 will be his first time being a DLC character.
Towards the end of NetherRealm Studios' announcement video of Ermac, the developers teased a new Kameo fighter coming to the game known as Mavado. The Kameo fighter will launch sometime in May also part of the Kombat Pack 1.
When are the Final Two Kombat Pack 1 Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Characters Coming Out?
With Ermac soon coming out this April, that leaves only two DLC characters remaining from Kombat Pack 1 to come out in Mortal Kombat 1. The final two characters are namely Homelander and Takeda Takahashi. According to Tom Bowen of GameRant, Homelander will launch sometime this spring while Takeda Takahashi this summer.
Takeda Takahashi
Similarly to Ermac, Takeda Takahashi is one of two characters in Kombat Pack 1 who's an original character from the franchise. Takeda debuted in Mortal Kombat X as the game's main protagonist. Trained under Hanzo Hasashi, the leader of the Shirai Ryu, and being the son of Kenshi, he belongs to both the Shirai Ryu and Special Forces.
In Mortal Kombat X, Takeda Takahashi sported a headband matched with the Special Forces gear. Now making his return to the franchise as a playable character in the main roster, his redesign makes him look more intimidating.
Takahashi still has his signature headband but is this time matched with a menacing mask that depicts an image of a skull. His armor also seems to have been remodeled and has a more modern touch to it.
Homelander
As for the third DLC character in Kombat Pack 1 outside the Mortal Kombat franchise, we have Homelander. Known to be a mighty hero, Homelander is set to wreak havoc in the game.
The superpowered monster served as the main antagonist in the hit TV series known as The Boys. He's the leader of The Seven, seen as the strongest superhero around, and is always butting heads with Billy Butcher.
Homelander's got that movie star charisma and powers that make him seem almost godlike. People think he's the best superhero ever because he can fly and is super strong and tough. In addition, he's got these crazy senses, X-ray vision, and shoots lasers from his eyes.
While we already have an estimated date of when the next DLC characters are coming out, NetherRealm Studios has yet to announce the exact dates. We'll have to wait for any further announcements in the coming months.
