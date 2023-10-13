Renowned writer Jeremy Adams, known for his work on various animated Mortal Kombat projects, recently unveiled an intriguing story behind the scenes. Adams discussed a pitch for a crossover between the Mortal Kombat and DC Universe, which unfortunately failed to materialize due to a rejection from Warner Bros, according to Comicb

When questioned about the possibility of a DC Universe versus MK project, Adams conveyed the unfortunate news, stating that the idea had been pitched but was ultimately rebuffed. Adams expressed his enthusiasm for the potential collaboration, emphasizing his genuine passion for the concept. Despite his hopes, the future of such a crossover remains uncertain, leaving fans to manage their expectations for the time being.

While the proposed crossover may seem unconventional to some, it is worth noting that a Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe video game released in 2008 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Although the game incorporated less intense violence than typical Mortal Kombat installments, it garnered appreciation from players due to its roster of iconic characters from both franchises. Notable figures such as Superman, Batman, Joker, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Raiden appeared in the game, fostering a unique blend of two distinct universes.

Despite the absence of a direct sequel to Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, the spirit of the crossover has endured through subsequent projects such as the Injustice series. Notably, Injustice featured appearances from Mortal Kombat characters as downloadable content (DLC) fighters, keeping the crossover concept alive within the realm of gaming.

While the potential animated crossover remains unrealized, Adams' revelation has reignited discussions among fans, sparking excitement and speculation about the possibilities of a dynamic fusion between the Mortal Kombat and DC Universe worlds.