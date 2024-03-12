MultiVersus is coming back soon after a year-long hiatus.
MultiVersus, Warner Bros.' own cross-IP platform fighting game, will be coming back on May 28 as the game gets a release date for its full release. The new release will also see improvements to the game, including a migration to Unreal Engine 5, new characters, new locations, new game modes, and revised mechanics for the characters.
Perhaps most importantly, the online multiplayer platform fighting game will also have a reworked netcode, allowing for more consistent online play. This is great news as the game initially experienced unresponsive controls and rubberbanding for many players during its closed beta phase.
As part of the improvements over the past year, the game will be released with a new PvE story mode, a welcome addition to the game. Upon release, MultiVersus will be available as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) with full cross-play and cross-progression support.
More details about the improvements the developers at Player First Games will be revealed in the weeks to come. The developers will continue updating fans leading up to the game's full release in May.
MultiVersus was previously in a closed beta-testing phase from 2022 to 2023 before the game was pulled from storefronts while the developers worked on the product. We had positive things to say about the game in our first impressions, and we're rearing to have another go at the game when it eventually comes out for its full release.