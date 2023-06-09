Madden NFL 23's Ultimate Team Game Mode received new content this week. This week marks the fourth release for both Golden Ticket, while the annual release of the Fan Appreciation program dropped as well.

For those who don't know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can't be created.

EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will now or later be a part of Golden Ticket.

MUT Fan Appreciation Players

As part of the MUT Fan Appreciation, players can receive Limited Edition (LTDs), Champions, Upgradeable players, and a Challenges Reward Player. Let's dive right in.

LTD's:

‣ Vince Wilfork (DT)

‣ Willie Roaf (LT) Challenge Player Reward:

‣ Deebo Samuel (HB)#Madden23 pic.twitter.com/rpuFZMIHrl — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) June 7, 2023

Limited Edition Players – (Only available in packs for a limited amount of time). Both players are 99 overalls.

Willie Roaf (LT) – Custom: Secure Protector (0 AP), Natural Talent (0 AP), Puller Elite (0 AP), Nasty Streak (0 AP) STR: 99 AWR: 98 PBK: 99 PBP: 98 PBF: 96 RBK: 99

Vince Wilfork (DT) – Custom: Under Pressure (0 AP), Inside Stuff (0 AP), Double or Nothing (0 AP) SPD: 87 ACC: 91 STR: 99 TAK: 98 PRC: 96 BSH: 99



Champions Players – Can only be pulled from packs for the time being. Both players are 99 overalls.

Deion Sanders (WR) – Custom: Short In Elite (0 AP), Deep Out Elite (0 AP), Route Technician (0 AP), Human Joystick (0 AP) SPD: 99 JMP: 98 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 99

Calvin Johson (CB) – Custom: Inside Shade (0 AP), Acrobat (0 AP), Pick Artist (0 AP), Deep Out Zone KO (0 AP) SPD: 98 ACC: 98 JMP: 99 MCV: 94 PCV: 94 ZCV: 99



Upgradeable Players – Both players can be received by logging into MUT. They start at a 93 overall but can be upgraded to 99 via completion of challenges.

Here are the stats for the players when they reach a 99 overall.

Harold Carmichael (TE) – Custom: Short In Elite (0 AP), Honorary Lineman (0 AP), Route Technician (0 AP), Deep Out Elite (0 AP) SPD: 98 STR: 77 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 96

Bo Jackson (SS) – Custom: Pick Artist (0 AP), Enforcer (0 AP), Deep Out Zone KO (0 AP), Acrobat (0 AP) SPD: 99 ACC: 98 TAK: 92 PRC: 94 MCV: 94 ZCV: 99



What's Next?

With only two months remaining, this may be one of the last updates that MUT receives for Madden NFL 23. There's still a few more players who have to join the Golden Ticket Release, and there may be more packs the devs have in store. We'll likely get the next Golden Ticket release next week.

It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24, which is set to drop in August. To keep up with Madden NFL and other sports video games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.