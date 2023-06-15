Madden NFL 23's Ultimate Team Game Mode received new content this week. This week marks the fifth release for both Golden Ticket.

For those who don't know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can't be created.

EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will be a part of the Golden Ticket program.

Without further ado, here are this week's newest additions.

Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket V Release

Six additional players are joining MUT (All players are 99 overall)

Joey Porter Jr. (CB) SPD: 99 ACC: 97 AGI: 98 PRC: 94 MCV: 98 ZCV: 98



Terrell Suggs (LOLB) SPD: 95 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 98 PRC: 99 BSH: 99



Michael Vick (QB) SPD: 99 THP: 99 SAC: 99 MAC: 99 DAC: 99 RUN: 99



Tyrann Mathieu (FS) SPD: 98 ACC: 98 TAK: 90 PRC: 99 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99



Thaddeus Moss (TE) SPD: 98 STR: 89 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 RBK: 99



Christian McCaffrey (QB) SPD: 98 THP: 99 SAC: 95 MAC: 99 DAC: 99 RUN: 96



Here's a table explaining their buckets and zero AP abilities.

PLAYER BUCKET 1 BUCKET 2 BUCKET 3 BUCKET 4 ZERO AP ZERO AP Joey Porter Jr. Man To Man CB Zone CB Zone CB Zone CB Acrobat Pick Artist Terrell Suggs Power Rusher OLB Speed Rusher OLB Pass Coverage OLB Run Stopper OLB Pick Artist Tackle Supreme Michael Vick Field General QB Field General QB Field General QB Field General QB Fearless Hot Route Master Tyrann Mathieu Pass Coverage OLB Field General MLB Hybrid Safety Slot CB Secure Tackler Deep Out Zone KO Thaddeus Moss Vertical Threat TE Possession TE Possession TE Blocking TE Secure Protector Short In Elite Christian McCaffrey Field General QB Improviser QB Scrambler QB Elusive HB Gunslinger Fearless

MUT Season 5 Pass Rewards

Season 5 Field Pass Rewards have been announced: Which Includes players, Team Chem Picks, and items that can be used in Madden 23 and Madden 24.

Level up on the #Madden23 Season 5 Field Pass to earn #Madden24 content! 32x Team Chem Pick

‣ Apply all team chemistries to a Rookie Premiere player in M23 as well as a Rookie Premiere player in M24 M24 Strategy Item

‣ Complete FP Level 50 to earn a QB Strategy item in M24 pic.twitter.com/Ztjz2qXm8b — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) June 14, 2023

Additionally, six players can all be unlocked/upgraded through the Season 5 Field Pass.

Bo Jackson (HB) – Log Into Season 5 Upgrades to 99 OVR via Lvl 19, 34, and 47 Custom 1 & 2: Evasive (0 AP), Arm Bar (0 AP), Bulldozer (0 AP), Tank (0 AP), Backfield Master (0 AP)

– Log Into Season 5 Derrick Henry (QB) – Reach Level 16 Upgrades to 99 OVR via Lvl 28 & 44 Custom 1 & 2: Hot Route Master (0 AP), Pass Lead Elite (0 AP), Fearless (0 AP), Bruiser (0 AP), Fastbreak (0 AP)

– Reach Level 16 Evan McPhearson (K) – Receive from Daily Milestone Rewards Custom 1 & 2: Zen Kicker (0 AP), Precision Kicker (0 AP)

– Receive from Daily Milestone Rewards J.K. Scott (P) – Receive from Daily Milestone Rewards Custom 1 & 2: Focused Kicker (0 AP), Precision Kicker (0 AP)

– Receive from Daily Milestone Rewards Fletcher Cox (DT) – Reach Level 5 Upgrades to 98 OVR via Lvl 31 Custom 1 & 2: Inside Stuff (0 AP), El Toro (0 AP), Tackle Supreme (0 AP), Stonewall (0 AP)

– Reach Level 5 Chase Young (LE) – Reach Level 13 Upgrades to 98 OVR via Lvl 22 & 40 Custom 1 & 2: No Outsiders (0 AP), Edge Threat Elite (0 AP), Under Pressure (0 AP), Double or Nothing (0 AP)

– Reach Level 13

Mold Breakers I

The following players are part of the first release for Mold Breakers I:

L'Jarius Sneed (CB) SPD: 98 AGI: 99 JMP: 99 PRC: 99 MCV: 98 ZCV: 96

Sammy Knight (SS) SPD: 99 TAK: 99 ACC: 99 PRC: 99 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99

Roman Gabriel (QB) SPD: 99 THP: 99 SAC: 99 MAC: 99 DAC: 99 RUN: 99

Ronnie Brown (QB) SPD: 97 THP: 92 SAC: 99 MAC: 92 DAC: 90 RUN: 90

Kyle Pitts (WR) SPD: 98 JMP: 99 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 99

Anthony Munoz (TE) SPD: 90 STR: 98 CTH: 87 CIT: 86 SPC: 85 RBK: 98

Chris McAlister (CB) SPD: 99 AGI: 99 JMP: 99 PRC: 99 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99

Johnathan Taylor (HB) SPD: 98 ACC: 97 AGI: 97 CAR: 97 CTH: 78 TRK: 99

Earl Campbell (HB) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 AGI: 99 CAR: 99 CTH: 99 TRK: 99

Riley Dixon (P) KPW: 99 KAC: 98 THP: 96 SAC: 97 RUN: 99 SPD: 87

Derrick Brooks (ROLB) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 99 BSH: 99



Mold Breakers I (Cont.)

Akeem Davis-Gaither (CB) SPD: 98 AGI: 97 JMP: 99 PRC: 99 MCV: 91 ZCV: 97

Deone Bucannon (MLB) SPD: 97 ACC: 99 STR: 88 TAK: 97 PRC: 99 BSH: 86

Mark Bavaro (TE) SPD: 99 STR: 99 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 RBK: 99

Bilal Nichols (MLB) SPD: 90 ACC: 94 STR: 97 TAK: 98 PRC: 98 BSH: 96

Rodney McLeod Jr. (MLB) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 STR: 68 TAK: 95 PRC: 98 BSH: 57

Connor McGovern (FB) SPD: 85 STR: 99 CAR: 94 AWR: 98 CTH: 98 RBK: 97

Logan Wilson (ROLB) SPD: 95 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 98 PRC: 99 BSH: 99

Deommodore Lenoir (LOLB) SPD: 95 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 98 PRC: 99 BSH: 99

T.J. Hockenson (WR) SPD: 97 JMP: 99 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 98

Curtis Samuel (HB) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 AGI: 99 CAR: 91 CTH: 99 TRK: 67

Kirk Cousins (QB) SPD: 85 THP: 99 SAC: 98 MAC: 98 DAC: 99 RUN: 96



What's Next for MUT?

With only two months remaining until Madden NFL 24, season 5 may be the final MUT season for Madden NFL 23. We may get more packs and rewards for the time being until perhaps August, though we're not sure.

It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24, which is set to drop in August. To keep up with Madden NFL and other sports video games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.