It’s all looking up for Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. Almost a week after being named the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season, Wilson and the Aces are now in the driver’s seat in the WNBA Finals, leading the series 2-0 against the Connecticut Sun after a rousing 85-71 Game 2 victory. After dominant performances by Wilson in Games 1 and 2, where she averaged 25 points and 10.5 rebounds, she definitely has a reason to celebrate, even if the job isn’t done just yet. Thankfully for Wilson, she found a willing dance partner that’s ready to reciprocate the joy she is feeling after such a successful stretch in her career.

After the game, the 6’5 Wilson had fun with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who had a courtside view to the Aces dub. Wilson approached Morant who was sitting across the baseline, hitting the griddy with the 6’3 Grizzlies superstar point guard.

.@_ajawilson22 and @JaMorant at it again 😂 After the dub you gotta dance with bro 💃 pic.twitter.com/P1FXu1VtN1 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 14, 2022

This celebration is shaping up to be a routine for Wilson and Morant, as the two combined to show off their dance moves after the Aces’ Game 1 win as well.

For the uninitiated, the griddy is a new dance trend wherein a “person repeatedly taps their heels while swinging their arms back and forth to create “ok” symbols on their eyes”. That is according to a quick Google search. Morant notably broke out the aforementioned dance move as well in the Grizzlies’ series-clinching Game 6 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

A’ja Wilson and the Aces will hope that these celebrations won’t come back to haunt them, as the Sun are very much still in the series despite looking uninspiring and unable to stop Wilson in the first two games of the WNBA Finals. Meanwhile, Morant will look to continue exuding the same kind of confidence in his dance moves in the upcoming season, building off a promising playoff run that saw the Grizzlies push the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series.